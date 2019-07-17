Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Position Has Lifted by Aew Capital Management L P; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Holding by $418,000; Stock Price Declined

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 233,208 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 19,986 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI) by 303,100 shares to 6.22M shares, valued at $75.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).