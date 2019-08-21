Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Market Value Rose While Adelante Capital Management Decreased Position; Ruffer Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by $560,000 as Share Price Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 794,558 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 148,108 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office REITs: WeWork’s Reckoning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28M shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

