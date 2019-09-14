Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Market Valuation Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $3.15 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Cut Position in Aes (AES) by $737,616

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 527,854 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 46,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.50M shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 335,416 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.25 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 1.42M shares. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 210,758 shares. Valueact LP reported 4.15M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 809,733 shares. 1.68 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 29,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 49,180 shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta has invested 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gateway Advisory Lc accumulated 0.12% or 27,832 shares.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 189,768 shares to 637,755 shares, valued at $48.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 133,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26 million for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 282,400 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $43.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 461,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).