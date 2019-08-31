Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding Has Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P; As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Regions Financial Has Decreased Position by $3.26 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 475,156 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 70,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.87 million, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 139,347 shares to 831,659 shares, valued at $27.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 149,500 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $50.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 186,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,800 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).