Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding Boosted by Aew Capital Management L P; Liveperson (LPSN) Stock Rose While Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted by $914,341 Its Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 31,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 391,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 219,187 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 536,953 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI) by 303,100 shares to 6.22 million shares, valued at $75.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 66 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru reported 13,131 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 2,974 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership invested in 174 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 39,492 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 69,610 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 10,007 shares stake. Services Automobile Association invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 2,810 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 19,318 shares. 382,034 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 555,494 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,321 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 35,812 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 56,545 are held by Mackenzie Fin. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 112,526 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 9,519 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Portolan Cap has 730,351 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 144,965 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 97,901 shares in its portfolio. 337,397 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Eam Invsts, a California-based fund reported 56,424 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tricolor Auto Group Launches Conversational Commerce for Hispanic Auto Shoppers, Including WhatsApp Integration, Through LivePerson – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Charting a break to â€˜clear skiesâ€™ territory, S&P 500 sustains rally atop 3,000 mark – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LivePerson Integration Makes SAP Upscale Commerce Solution Conversational – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.