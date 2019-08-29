Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $41.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Were Volatile

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 287,271 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 169,535 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) by 62,448 shares to 121,492 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM) by 28,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Iii (MYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Com accumulated 38,385 shares. 673,868 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2,000 shares. Q Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 193,259 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 7.77M shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 1,500 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 62,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company holds 51,343 shares. Ionic Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 117,689 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 123,733 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd reported 383,840 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt reported 456,729 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 18,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 86,340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 318,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 212,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited has 39,800 shares. Smith Asset Gp Lp holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 66,488 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 39,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Invesco holds 0.05% or 4.94M shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.05% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 86,400 shares. 163,280 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,974 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 98 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 5,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 22,095 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 20,758 shares.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

