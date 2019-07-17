Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Valuation Rose While Bailard Has Cut Its Holding by $796,500; Hawkeye Capital Management Raised Holding in Greenbrier Cos (GBX)

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 72.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.01M shares traded or 39.87% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 450,470 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX)

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 90,100 shares to 215,100 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 6,327 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has 96,020 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Company Bankshares has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 327,158 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 226,029 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco owns 4.94 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 113,371 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Trust stated it has 65 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 127,114 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 97,411 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 212,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 19,318 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% or 69,610 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.07M for 13.14 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

