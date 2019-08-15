Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stock Value Rose While V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Position Has Boosted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 776,940 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 141,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 358,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 217,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 1.76 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.59 million shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11.77% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd reported 1,384 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 27,935 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Llc reported 0.01% stake. Weiss Multi invested in 0.06% or 150,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 25,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Management Limited Co (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 155,901 shares. Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 24,935 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. Voya Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 15,590 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,201 shares to 17,076 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 8,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,917 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.