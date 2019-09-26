Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stake Maintained by Tower Research Capital Trc; Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lifted Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 137.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.09. About 1.47M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 216.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 13,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 19,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 433,771 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 19,377 shares to 111 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Macquarie Grp Limited owns 44,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 38,771 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,119 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Hexavest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 501,300 shares. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh holds 0.15% or 513,302 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares And holds 13,131 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,244 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 314,107 shares. Maryland Capital owns 0.11% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 33,817 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry Assoc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,140 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 161,555 shares. 34,120 are owned by Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 132,124 shares. Architects Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal London Asset Management owns 166,699 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Co has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 2,558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,566 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,999 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability reported 55,330 shares.

