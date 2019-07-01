Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Leucadia National Has Boosted Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Stock Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 847,071 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 465,542 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "COPT to acquire part of Waterside, build data centers for Amazon Web Services – Washington Business Journal" on September 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) – Yahoo Finance" published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "COPT to Present at the 2019 Nareit Investor Conference – Business Wire" on May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Kempen Management Nv has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 318,270 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp accumulated 0.04% or 7.07M shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Utah Retirement System stated it has 29,006 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 743 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,696 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.01% or 69,670 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 6,289 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 9,023 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 33,600 shares stake. Dupont Management accumulated 10,007 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,057 shares. Scout Invs Inc owns 0.4% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 193,567 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 3,313 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Westwood Gp has 0.11% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 102,086 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 3,292 shares. 2,169 are owned by Wetherby Asset. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 1,087 shares. Viking Glob Investors Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0.26% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Investec Asset stated it has 59,642 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,761 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 35,105 shares.

