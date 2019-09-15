Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Shareholder Green Street Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $356,200; Doheny Asset Management Cut Position in Medical Properties Reit (MPW) by $600,950

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Medical Properties Reit (MPW) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 35,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 122,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 157,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Medical Properties Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.41M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 87,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 101,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 527,854 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 23,350 shares. 28,027 were reported by Asset. 116,800 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 337,130 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Diligent Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. City Holdg Co stated it has 1,162 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 1,062 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 223,708 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Cambridge Advsr has 175,578 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited reported 406,713 shares stake. Nomura Asset has invested 0.05% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Van Hulzen Asset Llc holds 45,300 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.17% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Oklahoma-based Advsrs Ok has invested 0.58% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.36 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust gains a bull (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties buys majority stake in Swiss hospitals portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 18,300 shares to 82,300 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 149,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36 were accumulated by Parkside Savings Bank Trust. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 748,065 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 28,138 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 11,300 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 7,190 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 18,800 shares. 167,703 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. V3 Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 802,650 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1,600 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd holds 213,185 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 20,143 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ing Groep Nv reported 17,155 shares. Renaissance Limited reported 1.90 million shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0% or 44,600 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $56.05M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT to acquire part of Waterside, build data centers for Amazon Web Services – Washington Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “COPT (NYSE: OFC) wants to build taller in Chantilly, but it won’t say for which high-security tenant – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on April 27, 2017. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “COPT CEO to head United Way of Central Maryland’s $19.9M fundraising campaign – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.