Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.18 Million; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position Has Lifted by Passport Capital Llc

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 43,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 541,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 585,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 518,601 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 376,737 shares to 14.58 million shares, valued at $762.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 319,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vui Adr (LVMUY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 103,134 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 585,240 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 15,245 shares. 66,033 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 11,670 shares. Qs Lc owns 5,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 137,540 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bailard reported 11,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Citigroup accumulated 191,226 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 413,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 238,805 shares.