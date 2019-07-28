Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position Has Raised by V3 Capital Management Lp; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Position by $168.12 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22 million, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 542,365 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.