Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $958,500; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 204,764 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. It is down 1.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,000 shares to 458,173 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.08M for 79.18 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,551 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Liability. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 375,076 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Mackenzie has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 8,694 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Co owns 1,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 19,150 were accumulated by Cap Int Ca. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 27,079 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Blackrock reported 5.50M shares. Bailard reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 64,530 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). M&T Bancorp Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Captrust has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences: This Is Only The Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voyager Therapeutics to restructure Sanofi gene therapy deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences – 2 Blockbusters Approved, And Likely More To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $2.78 million activity. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6. BENEVICH ERIC sold 920 shares worth $76,883. Another trade for 531 shares valued at $44,622 was sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986. $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Gano Kyle on Monday, February 4. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold $76,894 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Steve Budorick on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennametal Inc. (KMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.