Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $958,500 as Share Price Rose; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Maintains Stake in Taubman Centers (TCO)

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 118,502 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 17,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 152,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 135,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.12M shares traded or 110.56% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 31/05/2018 – Taubman Centers Delays Shareholder Vote Count at the Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 238,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has 622,154 shares. Becker Cap Management owns 304,805 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Citadel Ltd has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Parkside Retail Bank Tru reported 36 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 20,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 434,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank owns 8,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.22% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Legal General Group Public Ltd stated it has 464,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 271,720 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 30,454 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested in 0.69% or 1.06 million shares.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taubman Centers: Recent Deal Shows Shares Trading At Half Of Net Asset Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property Group: Take This Opportunity To Buy An Undervalued REIT Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How To Look At Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 104,739 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 752 shares. 5,600 are owned by Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv. 31,847 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management. 89,181 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 53,885 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc accumulated 137,832 shares. 264,750 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 291,868 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 239 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 41,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De owns 2,477 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 17,737 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7,513 shares to 375,484 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 648,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.83M shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $195,550 activity.