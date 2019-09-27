Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Reaches $4.57 After 5.00% Up Move; Oak Associates LTD Lifted Its United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) Holding

The stock of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 217,828 shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has declined 30.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAP News: 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY SHR $0.17; 09/03/2018 AA2000 Reports a 25.5% Increase in Revenues During 2017; 16/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 8.4% YOY TO $416.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CAAP: CO. HAS ALTERNATIVES TO FINANCE EXPANSION OF ITS BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 10.5% YOY TO $390.9 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Corporacion America Airports Announces 1Q18 YoY Growth of 7.6% in Passenger Traffic and 10.5% in Revenues; 21/03/2018 – CAAP CEO: THERE’S ROOM TO GROW IN EM, FROM BRAZIL TO INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Corporacion America Airports Announces 4Q17 YoY Growth of 7.6% in Passenger Traffic and 8.4% in Revenues; 21/05/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $702.56M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.80 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CAAP worth $35.13M more.

Oak Associates Ltd increased United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) stake by 132.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd acquired 6,215 shares as United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 10,890 shares with $850,000 value, up from 4,675 last quarter. United Therapeutics Corp. now has $3.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 382,627 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. The company has market cap of $702.56 million. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly knwona as A.C.I.

More notable recent Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports 1.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in August 2019 – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CAAP) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (CAAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 377.78% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CAAP’s profit will be $38.43M for 4.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Corporacion America Airports S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Cigna Corporation stake by 3,445 shares to 65,060 valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 19,552 shares and now owns 267,616 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Therapeutics has $27300 highest and $9000 lowest target. $140.75’s average target is 74.71% above currents $80.56 stock price. United Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $10600 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by UBS.