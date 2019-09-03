CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (CAAP) Reaches $4.69 52-Week Low; Taurus Asset Management Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 64.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 40,025 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 101,760 shares with $4.04M value, up from 61,735 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $42.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 2.31 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

The stock of CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.41 target or 6.00% below today’s $4.69 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $790.25 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $4.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $47.41M less. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 95,084 shares traded. CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has declined 30.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAP News: 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 10.5% YOY TO $390.9 MILLION; 09/03/2018 AA2000 Reports a 25.5% Increase in Revenues During 2017; 16/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.02; 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY SHR $0.17; 21/03/2018 – CAAP WILL PURSUE NEW AIRPORTS CONCESSIONS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018; 27/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/03/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Starts 2018 with Solid Traffic Growth; 22/03/2018 – CAAP: CO. HAS ALTERNATIVES TO FINANCE EXPANSION OF ITS BUSINESS

More notable recent CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corporacion America Airports report July traffic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (CAAP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. The company has market cap of $790.25 million. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly knwona as A.C.I.

Analysts await CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 377.78% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CAAP’s profit will be $42.12M for 4.69 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 4.20% above currents $47.6 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 21,050 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt has 1.73% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 376,896 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 9,844 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 23,453 shares. Ci Invests Inc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 2.21M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Trexquant Investment LP owns 55,175 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 442,081 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 5,975 shares to 191,355 valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 249,259 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.