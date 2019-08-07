CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (CAAP) EPS Estimated At $-0.43; Last Week Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LON:SPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SPX in report on Thursday, July 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of SPX in report on Thursday, July 4 to “Sell” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) on Monday, February 11 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Add” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Peel Hunt. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 6800 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, February 18. Deutsche Bank maintained Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. See Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8525.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 7500.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 6700.00 New Target: GBX 7500.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7500.00 New Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7100.00 New Target: GBX 9000.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 6570.00 New Target: GBX 8540.00 Maintain

Analysts expect CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 207.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $0.19 EPS previously, CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A.’s analysts see -326.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 3,268 shares traded. CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has declined 30.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAP News: 09/03/2018 AA2000 Reports a 25.5% Increase in Revenues During 2017; 27/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 10.5% YOY TO $390.9 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018; 22/03/2018 – CAAP SAYS IT HAS NO PLANS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL EQUITY; 22/05/2018 – Corporacion America Airports Announces 1Q18 YoY Growth of 7.6% in Passenger Traffic and 10.5% in Revenues; 15/03/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Starts 2018 with Solid Traffic Growth; 24/04/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.02; 16/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 8.4% YOY TO $416.6 MLN

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company has market cap of 5.94 billion GBP. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services. It has a 26.69 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, makes, and sells peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical process, mining, and environmental sectors, including peristaltic tube pumps, precision tubing products, aseptic filling and capping systems, heavy-duty hose pumps, sinusoidal pumps, pump heads and panel-mount drives, single-use tubing connector systems, valves and magnetic mixers, sanitary gaskets, and silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses, as well as PTFE-lined flexible hoses.

The stock decreased 6.39% or GBX 550 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 8060. About 405,204 shares traded. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (LON:SPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcâ€™s (LON:SPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo News” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Could Outperform Over the Next 2 Weeks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports 5.8% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in June 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CAAP) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporacion America Airports: Recovery In Sight After A Brutal 2018? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports Announces 1Q19 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. It has a 102.9 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly knwona as A.C.I.