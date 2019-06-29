Corning (Put) (GLW) Holder Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $3.96 Million as Stock Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Position Upped by Dearborn Partners Llc

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (GLW) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.40 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.23 lastly. It is up 7.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,145 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44 million, up from 140,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 4.76M shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser stated it has 787,498 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 248,524 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Newbrook Cap Advsr Lp holds 155,996 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company owns 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,755 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 0.1% or 1,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Icon Advisers invested 1.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 1.53% or 12,971 shares. Interocean Capital Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,753 shares. Murphy Cap Inc has 32,618 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 63,343 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.1% or 6,818 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.86 million shares. 369 are held by Contravisory Investment. Shelton Management reported 1,214 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,072 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 45,996 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 750,605 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brinker Cap has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 33,105 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 2.67M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,067 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.03M shares. Scotia Cap reported 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Evercore Wealth Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Kentucky Retirement holds 34,398 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 130,766 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Argyle has invested 0.52% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.29 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. 35,701 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by Morse David L on Wednesday, January 30.