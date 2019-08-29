Corning Incorporated (GLW)’s Financial Results Comparing With TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

This is a contrast between Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 32 1.84 N/A 2.32 13.24 TE Connectivity Ltd. 89 2.26 N/A 9.40 9.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TE Connectivity Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Corning Incorporated. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Corning Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corning Incorporated and TE Connectivity Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8%

Volatility & Risk

Corning Incorporated’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corning Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TE Connectivity Ltd. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Corning Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corning Incorporated and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 16.34% for Corning Incorporated with average price target of $32.25. Competitively the average price target of TE Connectivity Ltd. is $95.67, which is potential 4.18% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Corning Incorporated is looking more favorable than TE Connectivity Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corning Incorporated and TE Connectivity Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 94.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Corning Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are TE Connectivity Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17%

For the past year Corning Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Summary

TE Connectivity Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Corning Incorporated.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.