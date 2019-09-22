Corning Incorporated (GLW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 32 1.84 N/A 2.32 13.24 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corning Incorporated and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corning Incorporated and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corning Incorporated’s upside potential is 15.74% at a $32.13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corning Incorporated and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 18.68% respectively. About 0.1% of Corning Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51%

For the past year Corning Incorporated has 1.79% stronger performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -8.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Corning Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.