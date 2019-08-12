Corning Incorporated (GLW) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Comparison side by side

Since Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 33 1.87 N/A 2.32 13.24 LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corning Incorporated and LG Display Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Corning Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. LG Display Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corning Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, LG Display Co. Ltd. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Corning Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Corning Incorporated and LG Display Co. Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.04% for Corning Incorporated with consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Corning Incorporated shares and 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Corning Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37%

For the past year Corning Incorporated had bullish trend while LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Corning Incorporated beats LG Display Co. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.