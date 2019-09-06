Corning Incorporated (GLW) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 32 1.89 N/A 2.32 13.24 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corning Incorporated and CPS Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Corning Incorporated is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CPS Technologies Corporation has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corning Incorporated are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor CPS Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corning Incorporated and CPS Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Corning Incorporated has an average price target of $32.25, and a 12.84% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corning Incorporated and CPS Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 1.6% respectively. Corning Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year Corning Incorporated had bullish trend while CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Corning Incorporated beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.