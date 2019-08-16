Corning (GLW) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Moneygram International (MGI) SI Increased By 23.45%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) had an increase of 23.45% in short interest. MGI’s SI was 4.42 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.45% from 3.58M shares previously. With 2.44M avg volume, 2 days are for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s short sellers to cover MGI’s short positions. The SI to Moneygram International Inc’s float is 16.04%. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 1.64M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $203.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 18.87% above currents $27.13 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rating on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $29.5 target.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.19 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.