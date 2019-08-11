Corning (GLW) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered By $309,400 Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 82,200 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 106,000 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) now has $8.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.88M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 11/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: CEO TO EXERCISE ALL VESTED SHARE AWARDS SINCE 2010

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GLW) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Corning Inc’s current price of $28.28 translates into 0.71% yield. Corning Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 4.33M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Corning Incorporated shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 209,675 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Stephens Ar owns 67,459 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bar Harbor Services has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 10,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc accumulated 303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 82,180 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Valueworks Lc has 4.7% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 211,987 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 89,029 shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa reported 37,830 shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 286,636 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Denali Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 4,205 shares.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.08 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning -1.8% after in-line earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend and New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Corning Inc (GLW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P had sold 223,379 shares worth $7.54M on Thursday, February 14.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 14.04% above currents $28.28 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased International Game Technolog stake by 80,600 shares to 137,580 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 367,468 shares and now owns 592,926 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was raised too.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AngloGold Ashanti Falls Despite Posting Strong 2nd-Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AngloGold Ashanti expects improved H1 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold: Gold Price Made All The Difference – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.