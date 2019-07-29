Corning (GLW) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Ingevity (NGVT) Sellers Decreased By 8.41% Their Shorts

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) had a decrease of 8.41% in short interest. NGVT’s SI was 598,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.41% from 653,900 shares previously. With 294,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s short sellers to cover NGVT’s short positions. The SI to Ingevity Corporation’s float is 1.43%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 510,314 shares traded or 80.40% up from the average. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 15.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVT News: 02/05/2018 – NGVT NARROWS, RAISES MID-POINT FOR FY SALES, ADJ EBITDA VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO INVEST $35M-$40M TO EXPAND CARBON ACTIVATION; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY SEES FY REV. $1.10B TO $1.13B, EST. $1.10B; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $293M TO $307M, EST. $297.7M; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ingevity Corp. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY – REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF $35-40 MLN, PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY FALL OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – Ingevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 02/05/2018 – Ingevity 1Q EPS 72c

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GLW) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Corning Inc’s current price of $33.79 translates into 0.59% yield. Corning Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.93M shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 24.86 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ingevity has $130 highest and $10700 lowest target. $115.67’s average target is 15.44% above currents $100.2 stock price. Ingevity had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Jefferies. Berenberg upgraded Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) on Tuesday, May 28 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $7.54 million activity. Morse David L sold $1.20M worth of stock or 35,701 shares. Another trade for 223,379 shares valued at $7.54M was made by WEEKS WENDELL P on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Corning Incorporated shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 24,568 shares. Conning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 0.09% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 81,045 shares. Virtu Lc holds 0.07% or 36,662 shares in its portfolio. 6,460 are held by Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 19,908 shares. Regions Fincl owns 16,805 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd owns 35,646 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Eqis Cap holds 0.09% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 32,620 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.63% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.05% stake.