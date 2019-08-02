Corning (GLW) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Harding Loevner LP Upped By $4.18 Million Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GLW) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Corning Inc’s current price of $29.74 translates into 0.67% yield. Corning Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 10.91M shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018

Harding Loevner Lp increased Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 27,704 shares as Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.02 million shares with $154.58M value, up from 990,769 last quarter. Ipg Photonics Corp now has $6.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.85% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 929,919 shares traded or 71.72% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.17 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. Another trade for 35,701 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Morse David L. WEEKS WENDELL P also sold $7.54M worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Corning Incorporated shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Cap Management Lc invested in 2.46% or 1.88 million shares. Hendley And Company, Ohio-based fund reported 119,499 shares. Legacy Prtnrs Incorporated reported 6,350 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 252,127 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Pnc Group Incorporated holds 1.07 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 931,527 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.75M shares. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.06M shares. First Merchants accumulated 0.39% or 72,645 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has 85,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ghp Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 83,847 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 14,638 shares to 244,831 valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) stake by 708,419 shares and now owns 7.73M shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 4,275 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has 5,300 shares. 80 were reported by Mufg Americas Corp. Twin Tree LP stated it has 4,984 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 199,752 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Alpine Woods Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,640 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Beaumont Fin Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,350 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,397 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.04% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Riverhead Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic holds 3,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 923 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 49,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 9,066 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. 10,000 IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I.