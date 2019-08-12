Corning (GLW) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 104.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 23,500 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 46,000 shares with $11.34 million value, up from 22,500 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GLW) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Corning Inc’s current price of $28.28 translates into 0.71% yield. Corning Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 4.39M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 119,580 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 33,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rmb Management invested in 1,357 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,152 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rech Glob owns 7.72 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed accumulated 29,579 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Allen Mgmt Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 206,135 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 3,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 23,222 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barometer Cap Mngmt owns 0.53% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 18,725 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 374,505 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Gp holds 0% or 7,687 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lone Pine Limited Liability has 2.46% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.71M shares. Seatown Pte Limited has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $28500 highest and $242 lowest target. $268.29’s average target is 1.69% above currents $263.82 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) stake by 275,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 57,498 shares and now owns 142,502 shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) was reduced too.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.08 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Corning Incorporated shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 19,495 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Captrust Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Greenwood Gearhart holds 179,048 shares. Stifel invested in 0.05% or 533,562 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank stated it has 13,798 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oakworth Capital reported 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tru Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 2,008 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Valueworks Limited Liability holds 4.7% or 211,987 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management holds 1,725 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 14.04% above currents $28.28 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rating on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $29.5 target.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. $7.54M worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was sold by WEEKS WENDELL P on Thursday, February 14.