Corning (GLW) to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shorts Lowered By 4.23%

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GLW) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Corning Inc's current price of $33.00 translates into 0.61% yield. Corning Inc's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 6.21 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500.

Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) had a decrease of 4.23% in short interest. ACIW's SI was 5.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.23% from 5.50M shares previously. With 674,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)'s short sellers to cover ACIW's short positions. The SI to Aci Worldwide Inc's float is 4.66%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 589,793 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 61.68 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide has $38 highest and $38 lowest target. $38’s average target is 14.73% above currents $33.12 stock price. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.90 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. The insider Morse David L sold $1.20 million. WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54M worth of stock or 223,379 shares.