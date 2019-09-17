Corning (GLW) Stock Value Declined While Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Position; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Value Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 1091.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 946,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.26. About 61,125 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 169.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 60,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 95,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 13.85 million shares traded or 152.95% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 22,397 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 7,750 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 40,633 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0% or 952 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 27,650 shares. 12,838 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aviva Pcl invested in 42,864 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 157,046 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pension Service invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wheatland Advsr owns 2,662 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 2,053 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Schwartz Counsel reported 2.85% stake.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 10,247 shares to 13,727 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 241,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,623 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Lc has invested 0.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 3.31 million are held by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Dupont Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Rothschild Il has invested 0.28% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 558,892 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0.26% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Principal Fincl Gru invested in 1.17M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Franklin holds 3.69 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lafayette Invs owns 2.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 179,403 shares. Motley Fool Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Patten & Patten Tn reported 20,464 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake.

