Corning (GLW) Stock Price Declined While Bp Plc Decreased Its Stake; As Five9 (FIVN) Shares Declined, Oak Ridge Investments Boosted Its Stake by $2.36 Million

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 78,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, down from 103,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 438,817 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 49,809 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 25,714 shares to 279,961 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services by 43,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,080 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc Com (NYSE:IT).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 14,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco Adr (NYSE:BBD).

