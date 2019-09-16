Corning (GLW) Stock Declined While North American Management Raised Its Position; First Personal Financial Services Maintains Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 10,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 154,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 143,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 1.15M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 5,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 65,854 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 60,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited Liability reported 154,545 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 0.15% or 24,806 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 25,331 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 1,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,420 are owned by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. 327,685 are held by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 53 shares. Ims Capital reported 0.17% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). John G Ullman Assocs accumulated 782,510 shares. Foundation Res Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4.8% or 706,939 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 102,504 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,238 shares to 309,316 shares, valued at $26.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 155,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,558 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glovista Investments Ltd has 9,450 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.3% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bollard Grp Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,435 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc accumulated 0.05% or 6,457 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 21,922 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc has 310,584 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 77,100 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 4,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,331 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 39,139 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,550 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 145,980 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 76,215 shares. Washington Trust Communication invested in 19,369 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Ltd Llc owns 23,615 shares.