Corning (GLW) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 83,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 571,911 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, up from 488,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 1.36 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 44,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 252,740 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 29,938 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.14% or 468,230 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 199,590 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 1,496 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 41 were accumulated by First Personal. Pggm Invs invested in 133,729 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.07% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 51,302 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt accumulated 3.74% or 202,925 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 757,350 shares. Bluestein R H has 11,485 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 19,402 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 82,575 shares. Counselors Inc owns 0.3% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 224,143 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc holds 4,038 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 206,708 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $386.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 438,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,781 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 51,176 shares to 59,206 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 18,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.