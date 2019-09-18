Corning (GLW) Stake Maintained by Parthenon Llc; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Cut Stake by $1.10 Million

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 12,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 314,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 301,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 3.27 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 79.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 99,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 2.63M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 84,484 shares. 6.37 million are owned by Westchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Republic Mngmt Inc stated it has 40,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.31M shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 64,299 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company reported 3.83% stake. 162,138 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.33 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 15,187 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 73,824 shares. Athena Capital Advisors owns 24,171 shares. World Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,786 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,707 shares to 190,451 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 183,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

