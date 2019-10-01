Corning (GLW) Stake Maintained by Fil Ltd; Annex Advisory Services Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.59 Million; Market Value Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,635 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 32,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 20.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4812251.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.77 million, up from 33 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,978 shares to 259,145 shares, valued at $45.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 123,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,169 shares, and cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI).