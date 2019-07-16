Corning (GLW) Shares Declined While Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Position by $490,875; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Valuation Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 2.39M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 653,949 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. Morse David L sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 2,806 shares to 20,362 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Information Tech Etf (FTEC).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 114.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.