Corning (GLW) Shares Declined While Texas Yale Capital Has Upped Its Holding; Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.20 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.44M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

