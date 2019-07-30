Corning (GLW) Shares Declined While Texas Yale Capital Boosted by $490,875 Its Holding; Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.73 Million as Share Price Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.14% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 164,972 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.83% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 12.88M shares traded or 159.36% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40M for 4.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merus N V by 23,168 shares to 176,835 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 400,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. 223,379 shares were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P, worth $7.54 million on Thursday, February 14.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.