Corning (GLW) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Has Raised Its Position by $490,875 as Shares Declined; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Value Rose While Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Position by $17.38 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.92 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. The insider WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.