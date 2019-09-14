Corning (GLW) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding Has Upped by Lmr Partners Llp

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 169.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 60,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 95,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 421.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 136,941 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 169,459 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.60M, up from 32,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 6,250 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 152,924 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,185 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 17,964 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 78,269 shares. Axa holds 85,828 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 1.14% stake. Northern Corporation invested in 9.16 million shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 141,475 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund owns 16,366 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes Communications reported 2.33% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 18,606 shares to 24,833 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 699,753 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Capital reported 1.17% stake. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 5,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ifrah Financial Svcs owns 3,416 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 807,173 shares. 71,638 are owned by Auxier Asset. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 0.07% or 157,869 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hsbc Plc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Pointstate Cap LP has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Andra Ap reported 56,600 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First holds 0.06% or 7,002 shares in its portfolio.