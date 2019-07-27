Corning (GLW) Shareholder Signaturefd Trimmed Its Holding by $389,433; Brave Asset Management Lowered Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $311,000

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 11,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,346 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 19,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.92M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. The insider WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54 million.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

