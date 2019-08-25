Corning (GLW) Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Decreased Stake; Acuity Brands (AYI) Position Held by West Coast Financial Llc

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 9,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 73,033 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 82,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.33 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 51,799 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 43,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 248,555 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22,137 shares to 43,596 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

