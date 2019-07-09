Corning (GLW) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Position by $3.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 51,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 2.13 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1215.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 94,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 1.09 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,665 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. Another trade for 35,701 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Morse David L.

