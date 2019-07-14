Corning (GLW) Shareholder North American Management Lifted Its Holding; Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Shares Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 18,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 47,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,802 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 96,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 3.56 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,500 shares to 340,768 shares, valued at $43.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,425 shares to 264,689 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 37,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,547 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).