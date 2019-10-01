Corning (GLW) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $8.89 Million; Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding by $352,000 as Stock Value Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 299,172 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 344.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 269,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 347,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 4.24M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial stated it has 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). M&T Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 198,878 shares. 199,590 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 103,025 were reported by Westwood Gp. 57,728 were reported by Group One Trading L P. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 24.38M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il owns 0.28% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 70,584 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Natixis Advisors LP owns 55,090 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru owns 57,472 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.02% or 38,551 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 18.03 million shares. Smith Moore Company has 0.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 14,618 shares.

