Corning (GLW) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Holding; Cwh Capital Management Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.24 Million; Share Price Declined

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 823,857 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 282.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.94 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Morse David L sold $1.20M.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 130,784 shares to 19,216 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,651 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

