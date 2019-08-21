Corning (GLW) Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Decreased Position; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Has Upped Stake by $19.76 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 29,417 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 15,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 14,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 29,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 85,482 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Volkswagen Honors Corning as a Top Global Supplier – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares to 53,687 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest invested in 15,597 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers owns 1.42 million shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 7,346 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,225 shares. Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 0.75% or 137,000 shares. 102,483 are owned by Rampart Management Ltd Co. Prudential Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 27,200 shares. Coastline Tru holds 61,815 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 15,290 were reported by Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Lc. Eqis Management Inc holds 0.09% or 32,620 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.14% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Legacy Private holds 14,092 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 1.13% or 346,461 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 64,400 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).