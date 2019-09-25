Corning (GLW) Reaches $27.63 After 8.00% Up Move; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Sentiment Is 1.18

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 187 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 158 decreased and sold holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 198.65 million shares, up from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 123 Increased: 125 New Position: 62.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $467.83M for 6.02 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Share Price Is Up 51% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Increases Total Commitment for Bahamas Hurricane Relief to $2 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 12.46% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for 3.20 million shares. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owns 442,237 shares or 5.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mig Capital Llc has 3.85% invested in the company for 445,789 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 2.98% in the stock. Grs Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,440 shares.

The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 139,884 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.

