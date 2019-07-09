Corning (GLW) Market Value Declined While Ing Groep Nv Has Raised Holding by $2.23 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Cut Its Holding by $333,264

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 467.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 67,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 14,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. It is down 7.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 10.09 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Corning Just Replaced Its Strategic Growth Framework – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corning: Displays Helped By Tailwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Just In: Corning Stock Upgraded – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Company reported 2,986 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 0.01% or 63,982 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs holds 15,120 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 0.06% or 781,560 shares in its portfolio. 6,855 were accumulated by Ims Capital Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Capital Inv Counsel reported 51,270 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.41 million shares. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,920 shares. Olstein Ltd Partnership has 0.75% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 137,000 shares. Gideon Advisors has 0.21% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 17,680 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 989 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr. Murphy Incorporated holds 0.06% or 12,725 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P also sold $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 23,228 shares to 97,269 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,850 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.2% or 63,410 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp owns 6,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 155,192 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 0% or 11,788 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 100,264 were accumulated by Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru Co. Capital City Fl owns 41,012 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 308,140 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 95,947 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,869 shares. 273,300 are owned by Huber Mgmt Lc. F&V Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Motco owns 0.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 114,204 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Proving It’s Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.