Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined While Shapiro Capital Management Has Increased by $29.14 Billion Its Holding; Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Holding in Diana Shipping F (DSX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 104,261 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 877,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.33B, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.42 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 935,900 shares to 25.72M shares, valued at $303.98 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

